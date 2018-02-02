Hollywood's Robert Wagner a 'person of interest' over actress Natalie Wood's death

Austin Powers star Robert Wagner has been named a "person of the interest" over the death of Hollywood actress Natalie Wood.

Wood, the star of West Side Story and Rebel Without A Cause who was twice married to Wagner, drowned in southern California in 1981.

Shortly before her death she had been on a boat trip with her husband Wagner and fellow Hollywood heavyweight Christopher Walken.

Speculation around the events has grown in recent years and two investigators from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department labelled 87-year-old Wagner a "person of interest" on Thursday.

At the time a coroner ruled Wood's death the result of accidental drowning, but this was revised in 2012 to "drowning and other undetermined factors".

Veteran actor Wagner became well known for TV hits Hart To Hart, Switch and It Takes a Thief alongside prominent film support roles.

Wood was also known for her roles in Miracle on 34th Street (1947) and Splendour in the Glass (1961).