Former Russian spy in 'critical condition' after being exposed to unknown substance

One of two people said to be in a critical condition after they were exposed to an unknown substance is a Russian national convicted of spying for Britain, ITV News understands. A man, believed to be Sergei Skripal, and a woman are being treated at hospital after police were called to The Maltings in Salisbury, Wiltshire, on Sunday shortly after 4pm. He and a 33-year-old woman, who are believed to know each other, "were found unconscious on a bench", Wiltshire Police said.

Colonel Sergei Skripal being arrested by Russian security personnel. Credit: Russian Security Service

A major incident has been declared at Salisbury District Hospital but patients are advised to attend appointments as normal unless advised otherwise. Mr Skripal, 66, was a retired Russian colonel recruited by British intelligence in the mid-1990s. Following his arrest in Moscow in December 2004, Mr Skripal confessed to having been recruited by British special services in 1995 and was feeding them information about Russian agents in Europe, receiving over $100,000 for his services. In 2006, he was jailed in Moscow for 13 years for spying but four years later he was granted refuge in the UK following a "spy swap" between the US and Russia.

Mr Skripal was recruited by British special services in 1995.

Police are investigating the circumstances after an incident in Salisbury on Sunday. They have reassured people there is no risk to the wider public. The substance has not yet been identified. The nearby Zizzi restaurant has been closed "as a precaution" following the incident, Wiltshire Police said. A police spokesperson said: "Zizzi, on Castle Street, has been secured as a precaution by Wiltshire Police while the investigation continues. "Public Health England are aware of this and have reiterated that, based on the evidence to date, there is no known risk to the public's health. "However, as a precaution they have advised that if you feel ill contact NHS on 111. If you feel your own or another's health is significantly deteriorating, ring 999." Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden of Wiltshire Police said that the incident has "not been declared as a counter terrorism incident". He said: "However, I must emphasise that we retain an open mind and we will continue to review this position. "We have access to a wide range of specialist resources and services that are helping us to understand what we are or aren't dealing with at this time."

Chief Executive of Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, Cara Charles-Barks and Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden of Wiltshire Police.

He added: "Because we are still at the very early stages of the investigation, we are unable to ascertain whether or not a crime has taken place. "We would continue to appeal to any members of the public who may have information in relation to this incident to contact us immediately via 999. "We would like to reassure members of the public that incidents of this nature are taken extremely seriously and we currently do not believe there is any risk to the wider public." The force said a number of areas in Salisbury had been cordoned off in relation to their investigation. ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn is at the scene where it appears investigators are searching a bin near a children's playground.

