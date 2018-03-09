Meet Winter Paralympics flag bearer and British war veteran Owen Picks

Team GB's flag bearer at the Winter Paralympics has described how he was inspired to take up snowboarding after losing a leg while serving in Afghanistan.

Army veteran Owen Pick lost the limb after stepping on an improvised explosive device during active service seven years ago.

It was while he was recovering that he saw a snowboarding contest on television and knew he had found his next challenge.

"I just wanted to prove to myself that I can still everything that everyone else can do," he said.

"And that's me, I just like to get on with it and just prove to myself that I can keep pushing it."

Now the 26-year-old is becoming one of the first athletes to represent Great Britain in the para-snowboarding after it made its debut at Sochi.

He will join fellow snowboarders Ben Moore and James Barnes-Miller at the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.