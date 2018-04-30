Sajid Javid’s journey from bus driver’s son to Home Secretary

Sajid Javid becomes the first Home Secretary from an Asian background as he takes up the post following Amber Rudd’s resignation. The Bromsgrove MP, a former managing director at Deutsche Bank, has risen swiftly through the ministerial ranks and is tipped by some as a potential future leader. As the fallout from the Windrush scandal continued over the weekend, he spoke movingly of how it “could have been me, my mum or my dad”, but insisted the government was making efforts to “put things right”.

Mr Javid, who backed remaining in the European Union during the referendum campaign, is a father of four and reportedly made more than £20 million during his high-flying banking career, which took him round the globe. The 48-year-old has told how he turned to politics to “give something back”. His father, Abdul, a bus driver, arrived in Britain in 1961 from Pakistan with just £1 in his pocket and earned the nickname “Mr Night and Day” because he worked all hours. Mr Javid senior inspired a devotion to Margaret Thatcher in his son at the age of just 11. “My dad lived through the winter of discontent and used to vote Labour, but switched to Thatcher, saying, ‘look how she’s sorting out the country’. I agreed,” he told the Mail on Sunday.

