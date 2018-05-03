Twitter urges its 330 million users to change their passwords after 'internal bug'

Twitter has urged its 330 million users to change their passwords because of an internal bug.

The firm said some users' passwords could be visible on its internal network but said there was no suggestion of misuse or a threat to users.

A message from Twitter Support read: "We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log.

"We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone.

"As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password."