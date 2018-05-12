North Korea to hold ‘ceremony’ for dismantling nuclear test site in next two weeks

North Korea has said it will hold a “ceremony” for the dismantling of its nuclear test site from May 23-25.

The move would be a dramatic but symbolic event to set up leader Kim Jong-un’s summit with US President Donald Trump next month.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said all of the tunnels at the country’s north-eastern testing ground will be destroyed by explosion.

Observation and research facilities and ground-based guard units will also be removed.

The North said it plans to invite journalists from the United States, South Korea, China, Russia and Britain to inspect the process.

Kim had revealed plans to shut down the nuclear test site during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month.

On Thursday it was announced that Kim and President Trump would meet in Singapore on June 12.