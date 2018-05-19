Emotional Prince Harry in tears as he talks about love in groom's speech

After an emotional day which was played out in front of the eyes of the world, it was perhaps not at all surprising that Prince Harry shed a few tears at the reception this afternoon.

After all, he’d just married his American girlfriend in the historic St George’s Chapel and then processed in a carriage with Meghan, the new Duchess of Sussex, through the town of Windsor in front of 100,000 people.

The tears came during the groom’s speech to the 650 guests who had assembled in St George’s Hall inside Windsor Castle.

Harry, at a small lectern, was talking about his new bride and the moment he spoke about love, he became very emotional.

And, as often happens at weddings, that set off a run of tears on the faces of others in the room.

In particular, his new mother-in-law Doria Ragland.

And what a week she’s had: leave home in Los Angeles, meet the Queen, help your daughter into her wedding dress, watch her being escorted down the aisle by the heir to the British throne.