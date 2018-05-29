22,000 children severely obese when they leave primary school

The number of 10 and 11-year-olds classed as severely obese, the most overweight scale, in the final year of primary school is nearly double that of those in reception, new analysis has found. Figures show more than 22,000 out of 556,000 of children in Year 6 are classed as severely obese, nearly twice that of the nearly 15,000 out of 629,000 children of four and five year-olds classed as severely obese, The Local Government Association (LGA), which obtained the figures, said this shows children are gaining weight at a drastic rate as they go through schools. The LGA, which represents 370 councils in England and Wales, warned the severe child obesity rates are contributing to a “multi-billion pound ill-health time bomb”. Severe obesity puts people at serious health risks, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer. Severe obesity can also shorten a person’s life by 10 years – an equivalent loss to the effects of lifelong smoking.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In adults, a BMI of 40 or above means a person is severely obese, at least 60% higher than the upper healthy weight BMI limit of 24.9. The first data of its kind for 2016/17, obtained by the LGA and supplied by the National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP), shows a total of 22,646 out of 556,452 (4.1%) of 10 and 11 year-olds are classed as severely obese. This is nearly twice that of the 14,787 out of 629,359 children (2.35%) of four and five year-old children in reception class. Severe obesity rates are highest in children living in the most-deprived towns and cities, and those from BME groups, which the LGA suggested shows a need for more targeted interventions. Despite budget reductions, it said councils are spending more on running effective prevention schemes to help children stay healthy, which is key to tackling the child obesity crisis and reducing future costs to hospital, health and social care services. But it added that this prevention work, including the ability of councils to provide weight management services for children and adults, is being hampered by a £600 million reduction in councils’ public health budgets by central government between 2015/16 and 2019/20. The LGA is calling for reductions in public health grants to be reversed by the Government and for further reforms to tackle childhood obesity. This includes councils having a say in how and where the soft drinks levy is spent, better labelling on food and drink products, and for councils to be given powers to ban junk food advertising near schools.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.