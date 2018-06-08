Fake food poisoning claim holidaymaker fined after ex-girlfriend filmed him dancing Gangnam Style

Dancing Gangnam Style by the side of a swimming pool in Cyprus, Liam Royle appears full of life.

Yet according to him, he was suffering from food poisoning he had developed while on his holiday - experiencing stomach cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting.

The 23-year-old made a fraudulent sickness claim against Jet2holidays, stating that he suffered from "personal injury" and a "loss of enjoyment" while staying at Papantonia Hotel Apartments, and also "missed meals, excursions, swimming time and other general activities".

However, when Royle's former girlfriend became aware of his dishonesty, she contacted the company with a rather incriminating dossier which showed that instead on his holiday, Royle visited the nearby town of Ayia Napa, where he walked around the shops and ate a McDonalds, did not miss meals, drank beer and cocktails, swam in the pool, and was even filmed dancing Gangnam Style.

Instead, the woman who wishes to remain anonymous continued, the 2015 holiday was "fabulous".