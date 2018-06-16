Abortion law liberalisation backed decisively by Sinn Fein members

Party members overwhelmingly said the procedure should be provided through a GP-led service for a “limited gestational period”.

They represent an influential voice in politics north and south of the Irish border.

Vice president Michelle O’Neill said: “Sinn Fein refuses to hide. It will address this issue with compassion and will show the leadership that is required.”

The poll of grassroots republicans recognised last month’s referendum decision of the people of the Irish Republic to overturn a constitutional provision which outlawed terminations in most cases.

It was the latest in a series of conservative shibboleths to be abandoned in what the Irish premier termed the culmination of a “quiet revolution” in social attitudes.

Some opposition to reform was expressed during Sinn Fein’s annual meeting in Belfast – Wexford councillor Oisin O’Connell said it placed the value of the unborn at “zero”.

Following the passing of the reforming motion, senior party members said loosening restrictions north of the border was the next priority.

The motion endorsed by delegates at the ard fheis (party conference) said the procedure should be provided through a GP-led service in a clinical context as determined by law and licensing practice for a limited gestational period.

No exact period was fixed to allow for future changes in medical advice; debate surrounds when a baby is potentially viable outside the womb.

The party also decided terminations should be available where a woman’s life, physical or mental health was at risk and, in cases of fatal foetal abnormality, where an infant could not survive.