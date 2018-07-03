‘Tennis buff’ Joely Richardson ‘very excited’ to be at Wimbledon’s Centre Court

Actress Joely Richardson, who used to queue overnight for Wimbledon tickets, will be in the Royal Box on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old arrived at the Championships on Tuesday with her brother, Carlo Nero, and spoke of her excitement at being able to watch some of tennis’s big names play on Centre Court.

She said the pair are huge fans of the sport and as children used queue for tickets.

Speaking to the Press Association, Ms Richardson said: “I am very excited to be here with my brother – we are incredible tennis buffs.

“Ever since we were kids we used to queue and we slept overnight.

“We are very much looking forward to ladies’ day – (Garbine) Muguruza – and then (Rafael) Nadal.”