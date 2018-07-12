What is Donald Trump’s schedule for his short stay in the UK?

Donald Trump has a busy few days ahead of him as he arrives for his first visit to the UK as president.

Here is a look at his itinerary.

Thursday:

– Mr Trump will arrive into Stansted airport on Thursday at around lunchtime, fresh from the Nato summit in Brussels.

– Mr Trump and First Lady Melania will have a meet and greet at the US Ambassador’s residence in London’s Regent’s Park.

Mr Trump cancelled a planned visit to open the newly-relocated US Embassy at the beginning of the year, saying it was a “bad deal” to move from Grosvenor Square in the prestigious Mayfair district of central London to what he described as an “off location” at Nine Elms, south of the Thames.