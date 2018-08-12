Widows of Israeli athletes ‘disturbed’ by Corbyn pictures

The widows of Israeli athletes murdered by terrorists have said they were “extremely disturbed” by reports that Jeremy Corbyn took part in a wreath-laying ceremony near the graves of some of those responsible. Ankie Spitzer and Ilana Romano, whose husbands Andre and Yossef were among 11 athletes taken hostage and killed at the 1972 Munich Olympics, warned the Labour leader that he would be “judged by the company you keep”. And Home Secretary Sajid Javid suggested that Mr Corbyn should quit over the issue. The Daily Mail published pictures of the Labour leader holding a wreath in the Palestinian Martyr’s Cemetery in Tunisia, during a visit to the north African country in 2014.

Labour said that Mr Corbyn had already made clear he was paying his respects to the victims of a 1985 Israeli air strike on Palestinian Liberation Organisation offices in Tunis. But the Mail said its own visit to the graveyard showed that the pictures were taken in front of a plaque honouring the founder of Black September, which carried out the massacre, while the air strike memorial was 15 yards away. Mrs Spitzer and Mrs Romano told the Jewish News: “We do not recall a visit of Mr Corbyn to the graves of our murdered fathers, sons and husbands. “They only went to the Olympic Games in order to participate in this festival of love, peace and brotherhood; but they all returned home in coffins. “For Mr Corbyn to honour these terrorists is the ultimate act of maliciousness, cruelty and stupidity.” And they added: “Do not forget, Mr Corbyn, that you will be judged by the company you keep.” Responding to the Mail story, Labour sources said that Mr Corbyn had already given a full explanation of his presence in the cemetery when the visit first hit the headlines during last year’s general election campaign. The Labour leader said last year: “I was in Tunisia at a Palestinian conference and I spoke at that Palestinian conference and I laid a wreath to all those that had died in the air attack that took place on Tunis, on the headquarters of the Palestinian organisations there. “And I was accompanied by very many other people who were at a conference searching for peace.” Writing in the Morning Star at the time of the visit, Mr Corbyn said that wreaths had been laid not only at the memorial, but also “on the graves of others killed by Mossad agents in Paris in 1991”.

