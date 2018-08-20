All you need to know about the emergency takeover of HMP Birmingham

One of Britain’s largest prisons has been brought back under Government control after a scathing report by inspectors. Here is all you need to know about the crisis at HMP Birmingham.

What did the inspection find?

The prisons inspector warned the privately-run jail, managed by G4S, had seriously deteriorated in the last 18 months. Levels of violence were the highest for any local jail in the country, with some inmates saying they felt unsafe even behind locked cell doors.

Staff at the category B facility were found asleep or locked in offices, while blatant use of illegal substances went largely unchallenged. Concerns had been raised internally that prisoners, rather than staff, appeared to be controlling many of the wings.