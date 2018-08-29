Doctor 'kissed' her partner for the first time when she performed life-saving CPR during their first date

A doctor has recounted the dramatic moment she “kissed” her partner for the first time - as she performed life-saving CPR. Credit: swns

A doctor “kissed” her partner for the first time - as she performed life-saving CPR after he collapsed on their first date. Anesthesiologist Andi Traynor, 45, was on her first official date with Max Montgomery, 56, when he collapsed on the beach after a morning of surfing. Max, a tech content creator, had felt a burning sensation in his chest while paddling but didn't realize anything was wrong until he began to feel exhausted after he left the water.

Andi, of Palo Alto, California, was shocked as she watched Max collapse on Capitola Beach, Santa Cruz, and couldn’t find her new flame’s pulse when she turned him over. The mum-of-two immediately began to perform CPR on Max, of Santa Cruz, California, with the help of passersby. Within seven minutes, an ambulance had arrived and stretchered Max off the beach before reviving him using a defibrillator on route to Dominican Hospital.

Doctors determined that Max had suffered a heart attack and he had a number of blockages of his coronary artery. The day after his first date with Andi on October 19, Max underwent bypass surgery to repair his faulty ticker. Ten months on he's back to full health - and he and Andi are still going strong.

Andi recalled the moment her date suddenly fell: “I immediately ran over to him and turned him over. "He wasn’t responding and he didn’t have a pulse. “I started CPR and I called for help. "We were very lucky that one of the people who stopped was a nurse. "The ambulance got there so quick and those guys are amazing. “We hadn’t revived him and they gave him three shocks on the beach which didn’t work and medicine that didn’t work. “When they took him away in the ambulance, I didn’t know if he was going to live.”

