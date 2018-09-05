Children to receive cancer treatment on NHS after funding deal

Children and young people with a form of leukaemia will have access to a groundbreaking treatment after NHS England secured a deal with the drug manufacturer. Tisagenlecleucel, a form of chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell (CAR-T) therapy, has been shown to cure some patients with B cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. NHS patients will be the first in Europe to have routine access to the treatment, which costs £282,000 per patient at full list price, following the agreement with pharmaceutical company Novartis.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The deal comes less than 10 days after the therapy was granted European marketing authorisation and represents one of the fastest funding approvals in the history of the health service, NHS England said. It will be announced by Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, at the Health Innovation Expo in Manchester on Wednesday. “CAR-T therapy is a true game changer, and NHS cancer patients are now going to be amongst the first in the world to benefit,” Mr Stevens will say. “Today’s approval is proof-positive that, in our 70th year, the NHS is leading from the front on innovative new treatments. “This constructive fast-track negotiation also shows how responsible and flexible life sciences companies can succeed – in partnership with the NHS – to make revolutionary treatments available to patients.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.