Nasa’s Mars rover Curiosity snaps dusty selfie

Nasa’s Mars rover Curiosity has snapped a dusty but cool selfie.

Nasa released the panorama this week. A thin layer of dust is visible on Curiosity, the result of a storm that enveloped Mars this summer.

The darkish sky indicates dust still clogging the atmosphere in August, when the panorama was shot by Curiosity’s mast camera. The rover had just drilled for a new rock sample.

Curiosity is nuclear-powered and therefore unaffected by the lack of sunlight.