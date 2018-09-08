First case of monkeypox recorded in UK

The first ever case of monkeypox has been recorded in the UK.

The rare viral infection was recorded on Friday in a Nigerian national staying at a naval base in Cornwall, Public Health England (PHE) said.

The patient was transferred to the expert infectious disease unit at the Royal Free Hospital in London on Saturday morning.

They are believed to have contracted the infection in Nigeria before travelling to the UK.

PHE said monkeypox does not spread easily and most patients recover within a few weeks, but it can cause severe illness in some people.