JD Wetherspoon to offer more UK and non-EU drinks to pubgoers

Pub company JD Wetherspoon is to increase its range of drinks from UK and non-EU producers from later this month, it has announced.

The company said the move will lead to lower prices across its 880 pubs from September 26.

The pubs will stop serving Jagermeister (a herbal liqueur from Germany) as well as French brandies Courvoisier VS and Hennessy Fine de Cognac.

They will be replaced with E&J Brandy (the number two selling brandy in the US), Black Bottle (the number one selling brandy in Australia) and Strika, a herbal liqueur produced in England.