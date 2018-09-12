V&A Dundee: Reviews so far

V&A Dundee has been described as a landmark building, a national icon, and “close to perfect” as it opened its doors for the first time. Travel journalist Simon Calder said the new design museum was an important monument and one he hopes will entice visitors to Dundee.

He said: “I’d seen lots of images of the exterior of the V&A and thought ‘that looks interesting’. “It’s a bit Brutalist from the outside, but of course it is a landmark building. “The natural comparison is with Bilbao in northern Spain, which in the 1990s opened the Guggenheim and transformed the city. “Dundee, of course, another great maritime city, with an awful lot of heritage besides this marvellous new invention. “The great thing is, whereas the Guggenheim in Bilbao, the contents are nothing to Instagram home about, here the design of Scotland, of the world, is celebrated along with all the human stories. “So it’s a really important monument, I think, and hopefully something that is going to entice a lot of people to Dundee.”

