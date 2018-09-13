Usain Bolt proves he's the fastest man above Earth as well as on it

The fastest man on Earth looks like he's also the fastest man above it too.

Usain Bolt showcased his sprinting skills in near zero-gravity conditions, beating two other passengers on a flight high above Reims in France.

The 100m and 200m World Record holder was sprinting through thin air as a plane normally used for scientific research performed parabola-shaped dives to allow those on board to experience the feeling of weightlessness.

The 32-year-old's antics proved thirsty work, and luckily for him, he was on board as part of promotion for champagne-maker Mumm, which is producing a bottle which its hope will be able to be used by space tourists and astronauts in the future.

“I was nervous but as soon as the first one (parabola) goes you kind of go ‘oh my God, what’s happening?’," Bolt said afterwards.

"But after the third one I was like ‘yeah, it’s crazy!'"

Currently billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, the founders of Amazon and Virgin, are locked in a race to send wealthy tourists into suborbital space, high enough to see the curvature of the earth.

While Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has ambitions to send paying passengers around the Moon.