NatWest apologises after online and mobile banking services go down

Frustrated NatWest/RBS customers have been left unable to pay bills or view their balance after reporting the glitch in the bank's online and mobile services. NatWest/RBS apologised for the disruption which comes on payday for some.

In a statement sent to customers the bank said: "We are sorry if you are having trouble getting into our online banking or mobile app. "We are working hard to resolve the issue. You can still access your account through telephone banking or alternatively you can visit one of our ATMs."

The error message NatWest customers receive when logging into their mobile banking services.

The glitch came a day after some Barclays customers were left struggling to log in to their accounts due to a technical problem. In tweet NatWest stated telephone banking and ATM services are still available.

Royal Bank of Scotland has confirmed that all of its consumer brands - NatWest, RBS and Ulster Bank - are facing service outages for mobile and online banking. RBS said: "We are aware that customers are currently experiencing issues logging into their online and mobile banking accounts. "We would like to apologise for the inconvenience. We are aware of the problem and are working to fix the issue. "Customers can still use ATMs and telephone banking."