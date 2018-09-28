Frustration for bank customers as TSB and HSBC report problems with apps

Bank customers trying to log in to manage their finances faced further frustration on Friday as both TSB and HSBC reported problems with their apps. The latest banking glitches arose on what is pay day for many people, being the last Friday of the month.

HSBC said on Friday morning that its service was recovering, with the first issues reported at around 7.45am. An HSBC UK spokesman said: “We are aware there are still intermittent issues accessing HSBC UK mobile banking services. “Services are recovering, but if a customer continues to experience problems they should continue to retry or our online banking services are available via browser. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

TSB’s problems started at around 8am – and it said internet banking was affected as well as the app. A TSB spokeswoman said: “We’re aware of an issue affecting some of our customers when they are using our mobile app and internet banking this morning. We are working hard to fix these issues and will update again as soon as we can. “Customers are still able to use their cards as normal.” The problems come after customers of NatWest, Ulster Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays struggled to log in last week. The banking problems also follow TSB’s huge IT meltdown earlier this year, after a botched IT switch saw millions of customers locked out of accounts.

