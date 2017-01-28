Family of British mother held in Iran refuse to pay £125,000 demanded for release

The family of a British-Iranian woman held in Iran since last year said they have refused to pay £125,000 demanded in return for her release.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family received an offer to release her from Evin Prison in return for around £125,000.

Her husband Richard, who has been campaigning for her release, said it was a "predatory attempt to exploit a suffering family".

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held by police while trying to leave the country with her baby daughter, Gabriella, in April 2016.

Her five-year jail sentence 'on security charges' was confirmed last week.