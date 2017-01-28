- ITV Report
-
Family of British mother held in Iran refuse to pay £125,000 demanded for release
The family of a British-Iranian woman held in Iran since last year said they have refused to pay £125,000 demanded in return for her release.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family received an offer to release her from Evin Prison in return for around £125,000.
Her husband Richard, who has been campaigning for her release, said it was a "predatory attempt to exploit a suffering family".
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held by police while trying to leave the country with her baby daughter, Gabriella, in April 2016.
Her five-year jail sentence 'on security charges' was confirmed last week.
The offer was given by someone claiming to have "connections with the Judiciary" to facilitate her release, the campaign to free her said.
The offer was presented to them by a member of the extended family, who had been approached, and sincerely wanted to help, they said.
In return for signing a contract with them, the promise was to liaise with judiciary officials to arrange her release.
Payment would have been required only upon release.
On Friday morning, Nazanin's father declined to take forward the offer, explaining that he is retired and does not have the money in his hand to solve Nazanin's problems in this way.
The Free Nazanin Campaign and the family in the UK have said they support this decision.