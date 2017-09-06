- ITV Report
'Pure hearted' 12-year-old Biruk Haftom identified as Grenfell fire victim
A 12-year-old boy who died in the Grenfell Tower fire along with his mother was a "loving, pure-hearted boy", his heartbroken family has said.
Biruk Haftom and his 29-year-old mother Berkti are believed to have lived on the 18th floor of the tower.
In a tribute released by the Metropolitan Police, Biruk's family described him as "wise beyond his years", saying he was "known for his politeness, kind heart and his love for his family and friends".
The inquests of Biruk and two other tower victims - Denis Murphy and Raymond Bernard - are due to be opened and adjourned at Westminster Coroner's Court on Wednesday.