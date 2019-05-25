Thames Water chief Steve Robertson steps down after regulator criticises leak record

Thames Water’s chief executive Steve Robertson has stepped down. Credit: PA

Thames Water’s chief executive has stepped down amid harsh criticism over its failure to tackle leaks. The country’s biggest water supplier announced Steve Robertson was being replaced in the top job by chairman Ian Marchant while a permanent successor was found. Mr Robertson, who had been in the role less than three years, will leave the company at the end of June, Thames Water said. In the last six months, the firm has been criticised by the industry regulator over leaks, its response to the Beast from the East and its business plans.

The water watchdog has been critical of Thames Water's record on tackling leaks. Credit: PA

Mr Marchant said Thames Water had seen “significant change” and Mr Robertson had put “building blocks” in place for the company’s long-term success. “We need to continue to ensure that Thames Water is an organisation that both customers and staff feel proud of,” he said. “We remain fully committed to our proposed business plan focused on providing industry-leading customer service through a substantial investment programme which we are determined to deliver.” Mr Marchant said Thames Water’s executive team had to meet its “vital” responsibilities to its millions of users “each day”.

Thames Water was among the companies Ofwat said failed customers during the Beast from the East. Credit: PA