160 MPs join plan to stop forced no-deal Brexit 'using whatever mechanism possible'

Some 160 MPs have joined a cross-party plan to stop a no-deal Brexit being forced through, by "using whatever mechanism possible".

The plan aims to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson forcing through no deal by shutting down Parliament and will see MPs "do whatever is necessary" to stop that happening.

Senior opposition politicians including shadow chancellor John McDonnell, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Plaid Cymru Commons leader Liz Saville Roberts, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and Change UK leader Anna Soubry were at the meeting.

Mr McDonnell said the PM was a "threat to democracy" through not ruling out proroguing Parliament to push through a no-deal Brexit.

Labour MP Stephen Doughty said the declaration has "160 signatures" from MPs and he invited other politicians of all parties to join them in signing the document.