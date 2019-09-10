Iranian football fan dubbed 'Blue Girl' arrested for trying to watch men's game dies week after setting herself on fire

An Iranian female football fan dubbed "Blue Girl" on social media has died a week after setting herself on fire outside a court when she learned she may have to serve a six-month sentence for trying to enter a stadium.

The 29-year-old, named as Sahar Khodayari, was arrested for trying to sneak into watch her favourite men's team, Esteghlal, play.

Sahar was pretending to be a man and wore a blue hairpiece and a long overcoat when the police stopped her.

She then spent three nights in jail before being released pending the court case.

She earned the moniker for images which showed her dressed in blue, with blue face paint, mirroring the team's colours.

Women in Iran are banned from watching men's sports in stadiums, though they are allowed at some other sports, such as volleyball.

The semi-official Shafaghna news agency reported on Tuesday that she died at a Tehran hospital.