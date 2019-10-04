Tonnes of British-grown fruit wasted over shortages of EU workers amid no deal Brexit fears

ITV News has figures showing tonnes of food is being wasted, as a shortage of farm workers means some UK crops are not being harvested.

Seasonal migrants from the EU are staying away, fearing a no deal Brexit.

The industry blames the government’s failure to allow more agricultural workers from outside the EU.

We filmed at a fruit farm in Ledbury, Herefordshire, where 87,000 punnets of raspberries were wasted in just a fortnight. It's because they are short of 100 pickers - the majority of seasonal agricultural workers come from Eastern Europe.

Fears about Brexit are one of the major reasons so many are now staying away, but a fall in the value of the pound and improving job conditions in their own countries are compounding this growing problem.