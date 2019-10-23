Essex lorry deaths: Police begin process of identifying 39 victims as search underway at suspect's home

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers

Police have begun the process of trying to identify the 39 bodies found in a lorry trailer in Essex. Forensic experts have moved the lorry and trailer from the industrial site in Grays where the victims were found to a secure location, where the bodies will be removed. The vehicle's driver has been arrested on suspicion of murder. ITV News understands he is Mo Robinson, 25, from County Armagh in Northern Ireland. Police in Northern Ireland have carried out a search of his home and investigations are ongoing.

Detectives said the refrigerated trailer containing the victims arrived at Purfleet from Zeebrugge in Belgium at around 12.30am on Wednesday, while the front section came from Northern Ireland. The lorry and the trailer left the port shortly after 1.05am, and officers were called 30 minutes later after ambulance staff made the discovery at the Waterglade Industrial Park. ITV News has obtained CCTV footage of the lorry driving towards the Waterglade Industrial Park minutes before the bodies were found. One of the victim's is thought to be a teenager.

Boris Johnson said the perpetrators of the crime "should be hunted down", while local MP Jackie Doyle-Price said the people smugglers responsible must be caught. Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Essex Police Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills: "We are yet to identify them and must manage this sensitively with their families."

ITV News Correspondent Peter Smith provides an update outside the suspect's home

She told the House of Commons: "To put 39 people into a locked metal container shows a contempt for human life that is evil. "The best thing we can do in memory of those victims is to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice." Police have said tracking route used "will be a key line of inquiry". The Bulgarian ministry of foreign affairs said the truck was registered in Varna in Bulgaria "under the name of a company owned by an Irish citizen".

Essex Police Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said they had not identified the victims. Credit: PA