Father 'numb' after three siblings among four children hit by car and killed while on way to buy ice cream in Sydney

A father has spoken of his heartbreak after three of his children were among four killed when they were hit by a car while on their way to buy ice cream.

The four children were among seven struck on the pavement by an SUV driven by an allegedly drunk driver in Sydney on Saturday evening.

Police in Australia said Samuel Davidson has been charged with 20 offences.

The brother of the three siblings who were killed is in a serious condition in hospital.

The fourth child killed was the daughter of their father’s cousin.

All seven children were reportedly going to the same house to be babysat.

The father, Danny Abdallah, told reporters on Sunday he was heartbroken.

"I don't know what to say. I'm numb,” Mr Abdallah said.

“All I want to say is please, drivers, be careful.

"These kids were just walking innocently enjoying each other's company... and this morning I woke up and I have lost three kids," he added.

His children Antony, 13, Angelina, 12 and Sienna, 9, were killed.

Their 10-year-old bother is in serious but stable condition.

Mr Abdallah and his wife Leila had six children.

He said his cousin lost an 11-year-old child, Veronique Sakr.

Two other girls aged 10 and 13 suffered minor injuries, authorities said.