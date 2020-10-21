South Yorkshire is set to move into Tier 3 Covid lockdown restrictions after a deal was reached between local leaders and the government to provide £41 million in extra support.

The tough new coronavirus measures will come into force on Saturday and will cover around 1.4 million people in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

Talks between the government, Mayor of Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis and other regional leaders have been taking place since Monday to thrash out a deal on financial support.

Mr Jarvis confirmed on Wednesday that the region will be supported with £11 million for track and trace and £30 million for business support.

The restrictions, due to come in at midnight on Saturday, will mean:

pubs and restaurants that do not serve food will close, as well as casino, gaming and soft play venues.

Wedding receptions and social interaction inside or in private gardens will be forbidden.

Gyms and leisure centres will stay open but classes will not take place.

Announcing the deal on Twitter, Mr Jarvis said: Our Council leaders and I have secured £41m funding from the Government to support our people and businesses as we move to Tier 3.

"We’ve taken action to protect both lives and livelihoods as pressure increases on our NHS."

In a letter to MPs he said: "These are incredibly difficult times.

"I believe that the arrangements agreed are fair, commensurate with proposals for other areas facing similar restrictions and will help to tackle the spread of the virus.

"But there is no doubt that the government could go further in its support package for our businesses and communities. I assure you that we will continue to discuss these issues with the government."

The financial deal is said to have been calculated with a formula equating to £8 per head of the regional population for track and trace and £20 per head for business support.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told ITV News said the same formula was used to calculate the amount offered to Greater Manchester.

Mr Jenrick said using the formula the amount for the region was £58 million and the government offered £60 million.

Mr Jenrick told Sky News: "We have had very successful conversations with him and with the leaders of South Yorkshire.

“Again there’s a serious situation there, and rightly they wanted to take action."

He added that it was a "great shame" that the government was unable to reach an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester after having tried “extremely hard”.

Greater Manchester leaders are warning of a “winter of hardship” after the region was forced in to tougher measures when a deal could not be reached on financial support for the region.

Mr Jenrick said the clear public advice he received was that Greater Manchester was facing “a serious and deteriorating situation”, and that the Government needed to act.

“We probably in honesty should have acted a few days ago but we hadn’t been able to reach an agreement with the mayor of Greater Manchester,” he said.

