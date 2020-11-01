Video report by ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageeh Omaar

President Donald Trump kicked off the first of ten rallies in 48 hours as Joe Biden gathered support in key state Pennsylvania with the election in the final stretch.

There are just two days left in the US Election and despite Joe Biden's lead in the national polls there is still hope for the current incumbent, President Trump.

And he seemed confident on stage in a "freezing" Michigan, saying of Mr Biden: "I don't think he knows he's losing."

The president is aiming to run up support in the whiter, more rural parts of Michigan as Mr Biden was in the state on Saturday with former President Barack Obama in a bid to increase turnout among black voters.

Will Trump win? Listen to the latest episode of our US election podcast below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

It is the first stop of Mr Trump’s final blitz of 10 rallies in the final 48 hours of the campaign.

On Sunday, he is also visiting Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, is spending the final Sunday before election day rallying voters in the all-important swing state of Pennsylvania.

President Trump's challenger was making two stops in Philadelphia on Sunday, an appearance at a Baptist church for a Souls To The Polls event, and a rally in Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park in the town centre.

Supporters attend a 'Souls to the Polls' drive-in rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: AP

His return to Philadelphia underscores the significance of Pennsylvania, the Rust Belt state that helped deliver President Donald Trump the White House four years ago.

Philadelphia remains a key base of Democratic support in the state and Mr Biden has visited Pennsylvania more times than any other battleground state this cycle.

Mr Biden and the rest of his top surrogates, his wife Jill, Senator Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will also fan out across the state on Monday.

Democratic nominee for vice president, Senator Kamala Harris Credit: John Bazemore/AP

While Mr Biden’s campaign argues the Democrat can still win without Pennsylvania, Mr Trump’s path to victory would narrow considerably without the state’s 20 electoral votes.

The president has made Pennsylvania a priority as well, he held four rallies across the state on Saturday, and will return on Monday for a campaign event in Scranton, Mr Biden’s hometown.