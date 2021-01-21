With the number of administered doses of the coronavirus vaccine hitting five million, the biggest vaccination programme in British history is well underway.

Over-80s, care home residents, NHS and social care staff and now everyone over the age of 70 and those that are extremely clinically vulnerable are entitled to the coronavirus vaccine.

However, figures have shown both a regional and national variation in the number of people who have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Provisional figures for the number and proportion of people aged 80 and over who have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in sub-regional areas of England have been released.

And depending on which part of England you live in - there's quite some variation. So, how many people aged over 80 have been vaccinated where you live?

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first person in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine. Credit: PA

The list reads, from left to right: name of STP; number of people covered by the STP aged 80 and over who have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine; this number as a percentage of the latest population estimate for all people aged 80 and over covered by the STP.

Gloucestershire 31,903 85.3%

Northamptonshire 25,587 78.2%

Herefordshire and Worcestershire 37,609 76.2%

Healthier Lancashire and South Cumbria 70,027 75.7%

Cumbria and North East 114,117 70.8%

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire 33,429 70.6%

Frimley Health and Care ICS 23,985 70.3%

Hampshire and the Isle of Wight 74,107 69.7%

Humber, Coast and Vale 68,506 67.8%

Hertfordshire and West Essex 50,815 66.3%

Birmingham and Solihull 34,898 66.3%

West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership 68,120 63.6%

The Black Country and West Birmingham 40,774 63.4%

South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw 47,328 63.0%

Coventry and Warwickshire 29,382 62.2%

Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West 54,760 62.0%

Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent 37,001 60.8%

Mid and South Essex 38,503 60.5%

Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire 30,040 59.7%

Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership 70,505 59.6%

Dorset 34,242 59.5%

Cheshire and Merseyside 80,366 59.4%

Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnership 34,528 56.9%

Joined Up Care Derbyshire 31,630 56.9%

Somerset 21,680 56.6%

South West London Health and Care Partnership 31,295 56.6%

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes 22,292 56.1%

North London Partners in Health and Care 28,226 55.1%

Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Health and Social Care Partnership 19,535 53.4%

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland 27,826 52.7%

Lincolnshire 24,253 52.2%

Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership 36,809 51.6%

Kent and Medway 49,208 50.2%

Devon 39,880 50.1%

Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin 14,031 49.0%

East London Health and Care Partnership 27,886 48.5%

Sussex and East Surrey Health and Care Partnership 52,462 46.9%

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough 20,474 45.7%

Our Healthier South East London 27,708 45.7%

North West London Health and Care Partnership 35,171 45.7%

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Health and Care 21,510 43.2%

Suffolk and North East Essex 22,265 36.0%

The figures are based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to January 17, combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

The areas are officially known as sustainability and transformational partnerships (STPs).

There are 42 STPs in England, each of which is made up of a number of local authorities, NHS trusts and clinical commissioning groups.