Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

There could be further flooding over the weekend after Storm Christoph wreaked havoc in parts of the UK, the Environment Agency warned.

Around 400 properties across the country have been flooded so far.

Care home and retirement home residents evacuated in several areas across the North West, while in Wales a helicopter crew rescued a family trapped in their home due to fast-flowing floodwater.

The Environment Agency for England is warning of "exceptionally high river levels" following days of heavy rainfall.

Environment Secretary George Eustice speaking about the flooding defences in Northwich

There are two severe flood warnings, signifying danger to life, in place for the River Dee at Farndon and the Lower Dee Valley from Llangollen to Trevalyn Meadows.

There are also 127 flood warnings in place in England and three in Wales.

Areas along the River Severn, around Ironbridge in Shropshire and Bewdley in Worcestershire are at risk of further flooding, according to the Environment Agency.

Telford and Wrekin Council said river levels around Ironbridge were at 6.3 metres as of 10am 10am on Friday and "still rising".

Workmen clear floodwater from in Northwich, Cheshire Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Shropshire Council said the River Severn peaked in Shrewsbury at Welsh Bridge on Friday morning, with a “handful” of vulnerable residents moved to a shelter.

On a visit to Northwich in Cheshire, which has been badly hit by Storm Christoph, Environment Secretary George Eustice said there were concerns about further flooding next week.

He said authorities were “watching closely” as water moves through the river system, including areas in Yorkshire, such as along the River Don and parts of the River Aire.

“At the moment we think it’s going to be okay but we’re watching it closely,” he said.

“The thing that concerns us most is that late next week we are expecting more rainfall, that falls on wet, soggy ground. It is possible that we therefore could have some additional challenges in a week’s time.”

The Environment Agency said teams are operating flood defences and flood storage reservoirs, and putting up temproary barriers where needed to help protect communities.

George Eustice speaking to Environment Agency staff in Northwich, Cheshire Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

It said more than 27,500 properties in Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire, where hundreds were evacuated from their homes, have already been protected.

Dr Kate Marks, flood duty manager, said: “We urge people to keep away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."

Despite drier conditions on Friday, a number of roads in Cheshire remain closed due to the flooding, Cheshire Constabulary said on Twitter

Storm Christoph has brought treacherous conditions to rivers across Wales, causing some homes to be evacuated.

A spokesman for the force said there had been about 100 people evacuated in Warrington, 48 in Northwich and four in Farndon.

Around 40 residents were rescued from Weaver Court retirement home in Northwich by fire crews with dinghies on Thursday afternoon, as most of the town centre laid under water.

In Wales, North Wales Police helped evacuate homes in Ruthin and officers warned people not to make unnecessary journeys.

Wrexham Council said 20 to 30 elderly residents were taken to temporary accommodation.

A large number of properties in the Skewen area of Neath, south Wales, were also evacuated.