Isle of Man ends all Covid restrictions - including social distancing

The Isle of Man has brought an end to all Covid control measures, with even social distancing rules no longer required.

The island is the first British crown dependency to completely end restrictions, while the Channel island and the UK remain in varying levels of lockdown.

The lifting of Covid rules comes less than a month after several new coronavirus cases were detected on the island - prompting a "circuit break" lockdown.

Despite the island's strict quarantine measures for arrivals, completing 14 days in isolation, it's believed the initial infection came from someone who travelled there.

Social distancing, a ban on gatherings outside households and mandatory wearing of face coverings returned for the 83,300 residents on 7 January.

Less than a month later, however, those restrictions have all lifted.

The beach at Port Erin, Isle of Man. Credit: AP

Precautions like social distancing and face coverings are now a matter of personal choice, while schools and businesses have reopened.

The Isle of Man's Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, said: "I must thank the great Manx public for making the right decisions even though at times I know it was tough."

While health and social care minister David Ashford said: "I’m delighted we are able to turn suspended and reduced services back on without delay.

"The restrictions were necessary for everyone’s safety and I thank patients, staff, service users, their families and carers for their patience and understanding over recent weeks."

Restrictions for arrivals onto the Isle of Man remain in place.