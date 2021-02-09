Royal family 'delighted' as Princess Eugenie welcomes a baby boy

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, born at 8.55am on Tuesday at The Portland Hospital in central London.

The child is the ninth great grandchild of the Queen, and the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Eugenie posted a photo on Instagram of the baby's hand, accompanied by a caption of heart emojis.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced the new arrival adding: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The baby boy weighed 8lb 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued.

The baby is 11th in line to the throne, and the latest addition to the Royal family means the Queen and Philip’s youngest son the Earl of Wessex, who was third in line when he was born in 1964, has moved down to 12th place in the line of succession.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank wed at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in October 2018.

It was announced in September 2020 the couple were expecting their first child.