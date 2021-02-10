Rioters planned to kill Vice President Mike Pence and put a bullet through the skull of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during last month's attack on the Capitol, shocking court documents read during Donald Trump’s impeachment trial claim.

The chilling accounts were read out to Senators on Wednesday on the opening day of the trial, as prosecutors make the case the former president was no “innocent bystander” but was the “inciter in chief” during the riots aimed at overturning the result of the US presidential election.

Five people died during the riots, and Democrats have been outlining the case against the former President that he watched with “glee” as protesters stormed the building where Senators had been ratifying the electoral college vote.

ITV News US Correspondent Emma Murphy said: “We had presented to the court today some legally-sworn documents from those in detention who had been part of the riot, they were very chilling.

“One of them said that if they managed to get their hands on Mike Pence, the former vice president, they would have killed him.

“Another said that they were looking for Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the House, in the hope of putting a bullet in her head.”

On the opening day of the proceedings, Democrat Jamie Raskin told fellow lawmakers: “To us it may have felt like chaos and madness, but there was method to the madness that day.”

He continued: "This was, as one of our colleagues put it so cogently on January 6 itself, 'the greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States'."

Trump is the first president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office and is the first to be impeached twice.

Members of the national guard patrol outside the US Capitol Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

The riot followed a rally during which Trump urged his supporters to “fight like hell,” words his lawyers say were simply a figure of speech. He is charged with “incitement of insurrection.”

Senators, many of whom fled for safety the day of the attack, watched Tuesday’s graphic videos of the Trump supporters who battled past police to storm the halls, Trump flags waving.

Democrat Joe Neguse told Senators that Trump knew what would happen when he gave his speech to supporters outside the White House.

“When they heard his speech, they understood his words.”

Lead defence lawyer Bruce Castor said he shifted his planned approach after hearing the prosecutors’ emotional opening and instead spoke conversationally to the senators, saying Trump’s team would denounce the “repugnant” attack and “in the strongest possible way denounce the rioters.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin became emotional as he spoke about his experience of the Capitol riots. Credit: Senate Television

He encouraged the senators to be “cool headed” as they assessed the arguments.

Six Republicans joined with Democrats to vote to proceed with the trial, but the 56-44 vote was far from the two-thirds threshold of 67 votes that would be needed for conviction.