The prime minister refused to be drawn on the claims made by Harry and Meghan during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about having suicidal thoughts during her time as a member of the royal family and claimed that "concerns" had been raised about "how dark" the skin colour of their son Archie could be by a member of Harry's family.

Asked about his response to the interview, and whether Buckingham Palace should investigate the allegations, Boris Johnson said: "I've always had the highest admiration for The Queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the commonwealth."

He added: "As for all other matters to do with the royal family, I have spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today."

When pressed again for comment, Mr Johnson said: "I really think that when it comes to matters to do with the royal family, the right thing for Prime Ministers to say is nothing and nothing is the thing that I propose to say about that particular matter."

Buckingham Palace has so far not responded to the interview.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry will be broadcast in the UK on ITV on Monday 8 March at 9pm. It will also be available on ITV Hub.