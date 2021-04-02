Photographs of the Queen and the Prince of Wales have been released to mark the Easter weekend.

Shared on the Royal Family and Clarence House twitter feeds, the two photographs show the Queen and Prince Charles walking together in the grounds of Frogmore House in Windsor.

The family would usually mark the Easter weekend with a church service in Windsor, but the event has been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

The Queen and the Prince of Wales enjoyed a walk in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor. Credit: PA

Charles has also recorded verse by the acclaimed poet and Catholic priest Gerard Manley Hopkins to show support for Christians at Easter, Clarence House said on Friday.

The 72-year-old narrated the Hopkins poem God’s Grandeur - to be played during a virtual service on Sunday morning at Stonyhurst College, a Catholic boarding school in Lancashire where the Victorian cleric taught.

Clarence House said: “The Prince of Wales has recorded the Gerard Manley Hopkins Poem, God’s Grandeur, to show support for Christians around the world at Easter.

“Easter is the most important festival of the Christian Church, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion, and Hopkins’s poem captures the hope and joy associated with that season.”

