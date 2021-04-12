play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi

The staycation scramble is on.

New research for ITV News shows a domestic holiday bookings boom.

In hot spots, full capacity has already been reached for some accommodation.

In Great Yarmouth one owner, Emma Punchard, told me: "This year its really ramped up to a new level. I have a cancellation list of people desperate to come - and I just can’t fit them in."

Holiday accommodation is under pressure, cottage bookings are up 120% on 2019 for July and August according Cottages.com.

One national firm, Sykes Holiday Cottages, told us its reservations for April leapt 58% on the day re-opening was confirmed.

And camping sites experts Pitchup.com report a 139% rise in peak summer bookings compared with pre-pandemic.

It’s clear that many people fear that foreign holidays still seem far too uncertain - and are switching to domestic.

Experts have told ITV News people may need to be flexible.

Instead of setting their sights on the most popular areas like Devon and Cornwall, consider destinations further north.

Families may need to look at less in-demand weeks - or long weekend bookings.