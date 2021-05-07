Green, amber or red? The destinations you can and can't travel to from England
Portugal, Australia, New Zealand and Israel are among the countries which are on England's travel green list, the government has announced.
From May 17, people in England can travel to these destinations - so long as the other countries are accepting international travellers - under the easing of Covid-19 restrictions under the third step out of lockdown.
Each country in the world is categorised as being either green, amber or red, depending on their coronavirus infection rates.
Those on the green list, which includes Iceland, Portugal and Israel, have the fewest restrictions on travel, whereas 'red' countries should only be visited in exceptional circumstances.
Australia, New Zealand and Iceland are not currently accepting visitors from the UK, despite being on the green list.
The most popular European destinations with UK holidaymakers – such as Spain, Italy, France and Greece – are on the amber list.
Turkey will be added to the red list on Wednesday, which is bad news for Chelsea and Manchester City fans, as the two clubs are due to contest the Champions League final in Istanbul on 29 May.
What are the rules for people returning from each category?
Green: There is no need to self-isolate. Take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two of your arrival in the UK.
Amber: Self-isolate for 10 days, unless you receive a negative result from a test taken at least five days after arrival. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.
Red: Spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.
Listen to the latest episode of our Coronavirus podcast
Here is a look at the green and red categories.
Green:
Australia
Brunei
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Iceland
Israel
Gibraltar
New Zealand
Portugal including Madeira and Azores
Singapore
Popular holiday destinations on Amber list
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
France
Germany
Greece
Italy
Poland
Romania
Russia
Spain
Full list of countries on amber list
Red:
Angola
Argentina
Bangladesh
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Burundi
Cape Verde
Chile
Colombia
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Ecuador
Eswatini
Ethiopia
French Guiana
Guyana
India
Kenya
Lesotho
Malawi
Maldives*
Mozambique
Namibia
Nepal
Oman
Pakistan
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Qatar
Rwanda
Seychelles
Somalia
South Africa
Suriname
Tanzania
Turkey*
United Arab Emirates (
UAE)
Uruguay
Venezuela
Zambia
Zimbabwe
* To be added to red list on Wednesday