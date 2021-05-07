Green, amber or red? The destinations you can and can't travel to from England

Portugal, Australia, New Zealand and Israel are among the countries which are on England's travel green list, the government has announced.

From May 17, people in England can travel to these destinations - so long as the other countries are accepting international travellers - under the easing of Covid-19 restrictions under the third step out of lockdown.

Each country in the world is categorised as being either green, amber or red, depending on their coronavirus infection rates.

Those on the green list, which includes Iceland, Portugal and Israel, have the fewest restrictions on travel, whereas 'red' countries should only be visited in exceptional circumstances.

Australia, New Zealand and Iceland are not currently accepting visitors from the UK, despite being on the green list.

The most popular European destinations with UK holidaymakers – such as Spain, Italy, France and Greece – are on the amber list.

Turkey will be added to the red list on Wednesday, which is bad news for Chelsea and Manchester City fans, as the two clubs are due to contest the Champions League final in Istanbul on 29 May.

What are the rules for people returning from each category?

Green: There is no need to self-isolate. Take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two of your arrival in the UK.

Amber: Self-isolate for 10 days, unless you receive a negative result from a test taken at least five days after arrival. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Red: Spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Listen to the latest episode of our Coronavirus podcast

Here is a look at the green and red categories.

Green:

Australia

Brunei

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Iceland

Israel

Gibraltar

New Zealand

Portugal including Madeira and Azores

Singapore

Popular holiday destinations on Amber list

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

France

Germany

Greece

Italy

Poland

Romania

Russia

Spain

Full list of countries on amber list

Red:

Angola

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ecuador

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Guyana

India

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Maldives*

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

Suriname

Tanzania

Turkey*

United Arab Emirates ( UAE)

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

* To be added to red list on Wednesday