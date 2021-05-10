When can I hug again, who can I hug and what is a 'cautious cuddle'?

From May 17, people in England may be able to give friends and family a "cautious cuddle".

The government said it wants to see “intimate contact” between family and friends “restored”, with prime minister Boris Johnson expected to give those living in England the green light to hug loved ones they have not been within two metres of since March 2020.

In Wales, people have been able to enjoy a cwtch – Welsh for a cuddle or hug – since May 3 with loved ones in their extended bubble.

Be cautious with your cuddles.

Those in Northern Ireland and Scotland will have to wait a little longer before they can embrace those outside of their household or bubble.

As desperate as we are to throw our arms around our loved ones, experts have struck a note of caution: Covid is a virus that thrives on human contact, and we are being urged to cuddle with care.

What risks does allowing people to hug bring and just how do you "cautiously cuddle"?

What are the risks?

Covid loves a hug as much as the rest of us do, the virus flourishes through human contact. This is why we have been forced to stand two-metres from people we know and like (and those we don't) for over a year.

Despite a successful vaccination programme, falling cases, hospitalisations and deaths, the pandemic continues.

Hugs, therefore, will not be risk-free until when, and if, Covid's prevalence shrinks. Prof Paul Hunter, professor in Medicine at Norwich Medical School, University of East Anglia, tells ITV News his view is, "if you don’t need to hug each other, then don’t".

ITV Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones said hugging does carry a risk

"If you’re in hugging range and you’re touching somebody and your face is right next to theirs, you’re going to be breathing the breath that they’re exhaling," Dr Hilary told Susanna Reid.

Approach bear hugs with caution. Credit: Pexels

How should I should hug?

Experts says hugs should be selective and short.

Prof Hunter said: 'If you do need to hug someone then try and keep your faces away from each other and you are not rebreathing each other’s air."

He suggests using this hug classification for people who are not in your bubble

OK hugs – polite hug, bear hug and back hug

Possibly OK, but watch where you are putting your face - one-way hug and 'buddy' hug

Best to avoid – intimate hug

Prof Hunter suggests having a "hugging list" for those outside of your bubble or household - and stick to it.

Are hugs worth a possible spike in infections?

Many argue, that, yes, they are, that the mental health boost a hug gives is as important as measures brought into to slow the spread of the virus.

And there is plenty of science behind a cuddle.

Hugs release a chemical called oxytocin in our bodies. Scientists sometimes call oxytocin the “cuddle hormone" because it is triggered by touch and it is associated with happiness and lower stress levels.

Hugging has also been shown to reduce blood pressure, lower anxiety levels and even boost your immune system.

Grandmother Pam greeting her five-year-old granddaughter Heidi for the first time in months last summer. Credit: PA

Can I hug my fully-vaccinated granny?

Vaccines have changed the course of this pandemic in countries, including the UK, where a a large proportion of the adult population have received at least one dose.

But they do not offer full protection, and, with the pandemic not over and threats of variants that may be more resistant to vaccines, remaining, hugging comes with caveats.

"If both of you have been vaccinated then the risk of transmission is actually very low but not zero," Prof Hunter says.

Are handshakes back?

Is the handshake gone forever or will there be a post-Covid renaissance of this traditional greeting?

Hand hygiene has been a huge focus throughout this pandemic as good hand washing is seen as the first line of defence against the spread of illnesses, including coronavirus.We have been told to wash our hands frequently for at least 30 seconds, and, in between, smother them in hand sanitiser.

Hands touch a lot of objects - door handles, petrol pumps - and we may sneeze or cough into them. They are, therefore, excellent hangouts for germs which we then spread by touching our eyes, nose, or mouth.

But while hands being such potential germ hot houses, what scientists know about the virus is changing all the time, and airborne spread is more of a risk.

Prof Hunter says: "Touch transmission such as shaking hands is still thought a likely pathway but it has been very difficult to prove it. So the biggest risk still remains droplet spread."

Although, with people most likely to shake hands with people they do not know as well - it may be some time before it makes a comeback.

German interior minister, Horst Seehofer, refuses to shake Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand last March as Covid-19 hit Europe. Credit: PA

What are the rules on hugging in other parts of the UK?

Wales

Wales lifted a string of Covid restrictions on Bank Holiday Monday including the reopening of gyms, community centres and swimming pools.

The newly relaxed rules also meant two households can now come together to form an “exclusive bubble”. Members of this bubble can meet indoors and “have contact”, the Welsh government description for what many in Wales would refer to as a cwtch.

Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has given no concrete date for those living in Scotland to be able to embrace again, although Holyrood hopes it will be possible to move to level 0 in late June.

On the question of cuddles, Ms Sturgeon said: "I cannot set a date for that point yet, but I do believe that over the coming weeks as more and more adults are vaccinated it will be possible to set a firmer date by which many of these normal things will be possible, and I am very optimistic that this date will be over the summer."

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is currently keeping its arms by its side with current restrictions due to be reviewed on May 13 with May 24 pencilled in to allow the mixing of households in private dwellings, but no word on cuddles.

