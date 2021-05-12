Husband of British woman killed in Greece 'begged' burglars not to harm family

The husband of a British woman who was strangled by burglars in front of her baby in Greece said he “begged” intruders not to harm his family.

Charalambos Anagnostopoulos, 32, and his wife Caroline Crouch, 20, had been asleep with their 11-month-old baby when three burglars broke into their home in Glyka Nera, near Athens, shortly before dawn on Tuesday.

Ms Crouch was tied up while air pilot Mr Anagnostopoulos was bound and gagged as the burglars searched their home for valuables.

Ms Crouch was strangled to death and the family's dog was also killed. But the baby was unharmed.

Mr Anagnostopoulos told reporters: “I wish no one ever goes through what we went through last night. It was a nightmare.

“We begged the thieves not to harm us. We told them where the money was and asked them to leave us alone. The police will catch them.”

The burglars fled with cash and jewellery and Mr Anagnostopoulosn called police after freeing himself from the bonds.

The Greek government is offering a £260,000 reward for information on the crime.

The minister responsible for public order, Michalis Chrisochoidis, described the killing as “particularly heinous”.

He said: “One rarely encounters such barbarity in Greece, in Greek society, even among criminals.”

He said two teams of detectives have been set up to handle the investigation.

Police say it is likely the thieves had been keeping the couple under surveillance for some time as they knew they were keeping a large amount of cash in their home.