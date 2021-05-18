Cadbury's Flake shortage causes 99 problems

Britons are have been liberated to enjoy the outside, wander to the pub for a pint or have an ice cream by the seafront but there might be something missing.

There is a national shortage of Cadbury's Flakes due unexpected high sales following the lifting of restrictions across the UK.

The mini Flake is an integral part of the classic 99 ice cream, served by Mr Whippy (other vendors are available) from a van, but they could be absent for many.

Flakes are manufactured in two locations, one near Cairo Egypt and another close to Dublin, but not enough are reaching the UK.

Brexit is not the issue on this occasion, instead it is purely caused by supply and demand, with the former not being able to cope with the latter.

Cadbury's owner Mondelēz failed to anticipate how many ice creams would be wanted in late spring in the UK, therefore production was not scaled up.

It is unknown how long the shortage will last. Mondelēz said in a statement: “The product is still available to order and we’re continuing to work closely with our customers.”

Some ice cream men might be forced to adapt; swapping out the traditional Flake for a Twirl or Kinder Bueno have been suggested as an alternative to the save this classic.