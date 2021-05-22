Thousands of people have marched through central London in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Other demonstrations took place across the UK, including in Belfast, Cardiff, Plymouth and Manchester.

The protests came after an 11-day military offensive between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

It was the worst violence since 2014 and saw Hamas fire a barrage of rockets into Israeli towns, while Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas’ infrastructure - including a vast tunnel network - and skirmishes broke out between residents of Israeli towns.The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 243 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children, with 1,910 people wounded.

It does not differentiate between fighters and civilians.

Twelve people were killed in Israel, all but one of them civilians, including a 5-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl.

In the capital, demonstrators congregated at Victoria Embankment on Saturday afternoon before making their way to Hyde Park.

Holding banners, placards and flags, they let off green and red-coloured smoke and chanted, blocking traffic as they marched.

Protesters let off coloured smoke Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Some demonstrators could be seen wearing costumes, masks and face paint, while others were draped in the Palestinian flag.

Groups of police watched as some protesters climbed bus stops and lampposts and wrote “Free Palestine” on walls.

Chants of “Israel is a terrorist state” and “We are all Palestinians” could be heard during the march.

As the crowd reached Downing Street, chants of “Boris Johnson, shame on you” rang out.

A temporary stage has been set up in Hyde Park where a number of speeches will be made this afternoon.

Thousands marched from Embankment to Hyde Park Protesters Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Muktha Ali, 32, from Harrow, north-west London, said she was protesting "because this is now urgent, the Israeli occupation needs to end now, it’s been long enough.

“Mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and children have been bombed and murdered, Palestine has to be free.”

Another, named Jake, said: “I stand in solidarity with Palestinians, and so should everyone, no matter your nationality.

“It’s great to see so many people come out in their thousands to support the cause. We will win – our cause will be heard.”

Banners and placards caused for peace in Gaza Credit: Yui Mok/PA

While largely peaceful, a few people could be seen throwing objects at police who attempted to split the crowds in Hyde Park.

Among the groups in attendance were branches of the National Education Union, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop The War Coalition.

Saturday marked the first full day of a truce that ended the fourth Israel-Hamas war in just over a decade.

Israel’s security cabinet has approved a ceasefire, a move praised by Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine reports from Gaza, as Palestinians returned to the city on Friday:

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned against further attacks, saying: "If Hamas thinks we will tolerate a drizzle of rockets, it is wrong."

He vowed to respond with “a new level of force” against aggression anywhere in Israel.

He added that Israeli forces had caused “maximum damage to Hamas with a minimum of casualties in Israel.”