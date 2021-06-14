UK and Australia ‘agree broad terms’ of post-Brexit trade deal

The UK and Australia have agreed the broad terms of a post-Brexit trade deal, according to reports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison were said to have agreed the pact over dinner in Downing Street ahead of a formal announcement on Tuesday.

Downing Street did not deny the reports and, if confirmed, the agreement would be the first trade deal negotiated from scratch since the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Industry leaders have raised concerns over possible compromises on food standards, while farmers fear they could be undercut by cut-price imports.

A split in the Cabinet also appeared between International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Environment Secretary George Eustice, who has concerns about the impact on farmers.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove also harbours fears a deal could fuel demands for Scottish and Welsh independence.