Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against England after a laser pointer was shone in the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in Wednesday night’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

Images showed the green laser flickering over Schmeichel's face as he prepared to take on England skipper Harry's Kane's penalty in the first period of extra-time.

Schmeichel managed to keep out the initial strike - but Kane followed up the rebound to score to earn England a 2-1 victory on WednesdayTwo other charges have been levelled after incidents before and during the game.

England have also been charged with “disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem” after home fans booed the Denmark national anthem and the lighting of fireworks inside Wembley.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

England came from behind after Mikkel Damsgaard’s free kick gave Denmark the lead.

Simon Kjaer’s own goal levelled for Gareth Southgate’s side and Kane booked England’s first major tournament final for 55 years when he followed up his missed penalty after Raheem Sterling was tripped by Joakim Maehle.

The Three Lions now play Italy at Wembley on Sunday aiming to win their first major trophy since lifting the World Cup in 1966.