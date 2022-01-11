Asymptomatic people with positive Covid test on lateral flow no longer need PCR

People without any symptoms who test positive for Covid-19 on a lateral flow test will no longer need to take a PCR test to confirm their result.

They will still need to self-isolate immediately.

The change in rules, which was announced last week by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), comes into force today.

The same rules have already come into force in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Anyone across the UK who does a lateral flow test which is positive and they do have symptoms should get a PCR test as soon as possible.

The UKHSA said it is a temporary measure while coronavirus infection rates remain high across the UK.

A further 142,224 daily cases were confirmed in the UK on Monday.

It is hoped the move will free up PCR testing capacity in laboratories for those who have Covid-19 symptoms.

Some asymptomatic people will still need to take a PCR test:

People who have a positive day two test result after they arrive in England from abroad.

Those who want to claim the Test and Trace Support Payment.

Anyone who is taking lateral flow tests as part of research.

UKHSA chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said: “This is a tried and tested approach. With Covid cases high, we can confidently say lateral flow tests can be used to indicate Covid-19 without the need for PCR confirmation.

“If you test positive on an LFD, you should self-isolate immediately and register your result to allow contact tracing to take place.

“It also remains really important that anyone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms self-isolates and takes a PCR test via gov.uk, or by phoning 119.

“I’m really grateful to the public and all of our critical workers who continue to test regularly and self-isolate when necessary, along with other practical and important behaviours to limit transmission of the virus, as this is the most effective way of stopping the spread of infection and keeping our friends, families and communities safe.”