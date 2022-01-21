Rebel Conservative MPs are considering publishing secretly recorded "heated" conversations with the chief whip and text message linked to allegations of “blackmail” from the prime minister’s supporters, according to reports.

Boris Johnson insisted on Thursday he had “seen no evidence” to support the claim made by senior Conservative William Wragg that his critics were facing “intimidation” as part of an effort to prevent him being ousted from office.

But on Friday, The Times reported that Tory MPs looking to remove Mr Johnson have recorded conversations, as well as text messages to support the accusations - a claim that is likely to stir up more infighting among an increasingly divided Conservative party.

The paper claimed that one Tory MP said they were told by a whip “you’re done” when voting against the government last year. The Conservative rebels met on Thursday to discuss their next steps, The Times said.

The allegations come as ITV News revealed Sue Gray, the top civil servant investigating alleged law-breaking in Downing Street, found a email warning Mr Johnson's principal private secretary against holding a lockdown-breaching party in Number 10.

The email, sent by a senior official, told Mr Reynolds that the gathering “should be cancelled because it broke the rules”.

ITV News political editor, Robert Peston, said it leaves a "huge question" hanging over Mr Johnson's claim he hadn't been warned the May 20, 2020 party was against the rules and that he only attended because he thought it was a work event.

What is the significance of Sue Gray finding the email from the official warning against No 10 drinks party? Robert Peston explains

Mr Johnson has admitted attending the gathering in question for 25 minutes on May 20 2020, but insisted he believed it was a work event, and that he was not warned it would be against the rules.

The PM is now battling claims that his critics are facing “intimidation” which could amount to blackmail as part of an effort to keep him in post.

Mr Wragg said on Thursday he had received reports of conduct including “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those who they suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.

“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail,” the chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee said.

Watch Will Wragg's damning claims:

“As such it would be my general advice to colleagues to report these matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.”

But Mr Johnson, on a visit to Taunton, said: “I’ve seen no evidence, heard no evidence, to support any of those allegations.”

He said he would “of course” look for evidence to support the claims, but No 10 suggested there were no plans to launch an investigation as demanded by Labour.

Mr Wragg is one of a handful of Tory backbenchers to have said publicly they have submitted a letter to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, calling for a no-confidence vote in Mr Johnson’s leadership.

He said the conduct of the government whips’ office threatening to withdraw public funding from MPs’ constituencies may have breached the ministerial code.

Christian Wakeford, the MP who defected from the Tories to Labour in protest at Mr Johnson’s leadership and the row over Downing Street parties, said he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not toe the line.

The Metropolitan Police said they would consider any complaints made to officers.

“As with any such allegations, should a criminal offence be reported to the Met, it would be considered,” a spokesman said.

On the reports Ms Gray had found an email warning Mr Reynolds against holding a Downing Street drinks party, No 10 said it would not comment on the process of the ongoing investigation.